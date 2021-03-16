Guadalupe “Lupe” Marta age 56 of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Olathe Hospice House.
Lupe was born June 19, 1964, in Chihuahua, Mexico. He was one of eleven children born to Andres Urita and Maria Asuncion “Chonita” Marta. At the age of 15, Lupe came to the United States by himself. He lived in Texas for a short time and then he moved to Kansas City.
For most of his working life, Lupe did factory life. In 2008, he worked for Steele & Pipe in Gardner, KS. Lupe then went to work as a janitor at the Blue Valley school district. Until retiring in 2018.
In his free time, Lupe enjoyed going camping with his family, hanging out with his children and granddaughters. He loved working on cars and could fix anything motorized. Lupe is most known for his sense of humor and love for funny t-shirts.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife Tracy Robinson of Osawatomie, KS, three daughters Tisha Marta of Osawatomie, KS, Cynthia Marta of Lenexa, KS, and Jess Marta of Lawrence, KS, his mother Chonita Marta of Jimenez, Mexico, and two granddaughters Amaya Marta and Karina Oakley. Along with other family and many friends.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Memorials are to Hope Lodge of Kansas City or Olathe Hospice House send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.