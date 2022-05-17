Guy Hollinger, age 51, passed away on May 14th.
Guy was born in Gardner, KS, on August 10, 1970, to parents Dale Hollinger and Pamela Debrick Hollinger. Guy lived in Paola until moving to Waco, Texas, with his mom, step dad, and younger brother in 1976.
Early on, Guy enjoyed playing sports and video games. He was a pitcher on the pee-wee baseball league. He learned to water ski and break dance. Guy spent summers in Paola with his dad and his Grampy and Grammy. In 1984, Guy moved back to Paola where he lived with his grandparents, Buck and Genevieve Hollinger.
Guy was employed by a drywall contractor and worked off and on at other jobs. He met Shannon Wylie and they had four children together. Guy spent most of his life caring for his grandmother on the family farm outside of Paola.
Guy is proceeded in death by his father, Dale Hollinger, brother Neil Hollinger, grandfather Clarence (Buck) Hollinger, and grandmother Jane Debrick. He is survived by children Daniel, Marcella, Brylen and Shayla Dees. Half brothers, Matt York, Ryan York and JC Pringle. Also by his mother Pam Pringle, step father Jerrel Pringle and grandparents Genevieve Hollinger and Earnest Debrick.
A celebration of life is being planned, but no date has been announced at this time. You can honor Guy’s memory by donating to My Fathers House 1004 N. Pearl St. Paola, KS.
