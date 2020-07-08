H.E. “Gene” Brownback, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Ellsworth, Kansas. He was born November 22, 1928 in Centerville, Kansas to Jesse Lawrence and Sylvia (Johnson) Brownback.
Gene was a longtime resident of Osawatomie, Kansas. He married Mary “Ellen” Adams in Hume, Missouri on July 22, 1951. Gene retired as a conductor from the Union Pacific Railroad after a long and very enjoyable career. He was US Navy veteran and member of the Baptist Church, American Legion, Elks Lodge, and Masonic Lodge.
Gene is survived by: his wife, Ellen of Ellsworth; sons, Steve Brownback (Patti) of Overland Park, Kansas, and David Brownback (Cheryl) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Sarah Wortman (Neil), Jeff Brownback (Susie), Thomas Brownback (Kate), and Doug Brownback (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Wortman, J.P. and Luke, Olivia and Everly and Owen Brownback; and sister, Kathy Kinder of Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by: his parents and brothers, Eldon and Harold Brownback.
A private family inurnment will take place at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Food Bank, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. www.parsonsfh.com
