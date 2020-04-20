1925-2020
H. Lynn Cramer, 95, passed away at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, KS, on April 15, 2020.
He was born March 29, 1925, to Herbert and Edna Cramer of New Lancaster, KS. He attended elementary school in New Lancaster, and high school in Paola and La Cygne. He met his wife, Betty Sue Bays, his senior year at La Cygne. Lynn was then drafted into the Navy and served 2 years.
Lynn worked for the Montieth Brothers generator plant for 15 years. He then worked at Hayes Transit Mix for 29 years as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1991. After retirement, Lynn and Betty delivered meals for the Paola Senior Center. Lynn also drove their van, delivering seniors to appointments in town.
Lynn was a plumber, electrician, and carpenter. He added a family room to their home and a garage with a woodworking shop. Lynn and Betty enjoyed traveling. They drove to vacation in California and Canada. They frequented Branson, MO, and visited Dollywood Park in Tennessee. Lynn was an optimist and told his daughters he and Betty enjoyed a wonderful life together. They had been married 69 years when Betty passed away on December 31, 2014.
Lynn is survived by three daughters; Betty Lynn Ruckman; Kathy (Craig) McCullough; and Nancy (Ted) Flagg; Grandchildren Kenton Ruckman; Lisa Lynn (Dee) Abro; Bunk McCullough; Brody Lynn (Ali) McCullough; and Great Grandchildren; Mercy Lynn Abro, McKenzie Ann Abro, and Marshall McCullough. Marshall was born December 2, 2019, on Lynn and Betty’s wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Edna; sister Mildred and brother in law Dr. Don Lee, brother Warren, and sister in law Almira, and a son in law Johnie R. Ruckman, Jr.
Memorial contributions with attention: “Lynn Cramer Memorial” can be sent to the Paola Senior Center, Paola United Methodist Church, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Pittsburg, KS.
Sympathy cards can be sent to Craig and Kathy McCullough, 1169 East 610th Ave. Mulberry, KS 66756.
Private graveside service at Paola Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
