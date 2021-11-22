Harlen Ray Fletcher, 69, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on November 11th, 2021, in Roatan, Honduras. He died suddenly while scuba diving and surrounded by family.
Harlen was born October 4th, 1952, to Gilbert Ray and Norma Fletcher in Osawatomie, Kansas. Harlen served in the United States Airforce from 1972 to 1993, retiring as a Master Sergeant. After retiring, he returned to the Osawatomie area. Harlen began working for the State of Kansas as a computer specialist in 1997 until he retired after 18 years in 2015.
Since 2018, he has served as Commander of the American Legion Post 156, Paola. In 2020, he became the Director of the American Legion Riders Chapter 156 as well as a member of the Executive Committee of Kansas American Legion District 2. He also served as Aumonier for The Forty and Eight – 1510 Voiture Locale.
Harlen was married to Marcella Jenicke in 1971 and had two daughters, Tammy, and Vicki. Harlen then married Laurie Daigle in 1990 in New Mexico and unofficially adopted his son, James.
In 2004 he married Glenna and inherited two children, Bailey, and Bryan, and very quickly it was realized that Harlen was much more than a stepparent and was always known as “Dad”.
Harlen enjoyed many activities including traveling, softball, motorcycle riding, scuba diving, horseback riding, fishing, and shooting.
Harlen is survived by his wife, Glenna; his five children, Tammy Fletcher, from Montana, Vicki (Ryan) Griffey, from South Carolina with grandchildren, Payton and Alexis, James (Kelly) Ashbaugh from Kansas with grandchildren Wyatt and Morgan, Bailey (Alan) Johnson from Kansas, and Bryan Moore, from Montana. Harlen is also survived by his siblings, Gale (Frank) Page, John (Carol) Fletcher, and Donita (Cliff) Taylor, all from Kansas. He will also be missed by many nephews, nieces, and many of the kids who he and Glenna considered family throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Randy Kaufman.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd, at Town Square Event Center at 15 West Wea St. Paola, KS. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. A meal will be provided immediately following the celebration along with time for visitation. The American Legion riders will escort his remains to Leavenworth National Cemetery for an internment service at 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Harlen Fletcher to:
Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH).
11427 S. Wilder St.
Olathe, KS 66061
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.