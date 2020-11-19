1930-2020
Harold D. Hamlin, 90, of Paola, Kansas, passed away November 16, 2020.
Harold was born July 30, 1930, in Paola, Kansas. He was one of five children born to Thomas Hamlin, and Myrtle Ayres Hamlin. He attended country schools in rural Paola, but left school to work on the family’s dairy farm. After farming he worked for various companies, operating heavy equipment, driving trucks, and working construction. He owned and operated Hamlin Construction, and later opened Hamlin Rent-All, before retiring in 2002.
He was united in marriage to Jo Ann Taylor, on April 27, 1957, in Louisburg, Kansas. Harold and Jo Ann had three children Susan, Kathy, and Jeff. He loved his family, but was so proud of his 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Harold was a character. He loved to laugh, dance, travel, and listen to country music. He and Jo Ann were able to travel after the sale of the Rent-All store to some beautiful locations, including Alaska and to New England to see the Fall foliage. He was a great dancer. According to him, the women would line up for a chance to dance with him because he was so good looking. If you asked him, his greatest joy and accomplishment in life were his grandchildren. He was always smiling, laughing, and having fun when they were around.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Pauline Gallagher; brothers Dale, Raymond, and Lloyd; his brothers-in-law John and Claude Taylor, Bud Gallagher, Merlin Reed, and Bill Stiles; sisters in-law Juanita Reed, Clara Stiles, Peggy Coddington, and June Hamlin; and one grandson Christopher.
Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann; daughters Susan Dykes (Jeff) and Kathy; son Jeff (Michelle) all of Paola; his grandchildren Josh, Michael, Johna, Ryan, Aaron, Mandy, John, Erica and their spouses; his great grandchildren Samantha, Maddie, Austin, Christopher, Alex, Braiden, Maria, Hailey, Serinity, Joe, Lois, Halie, Mallory, Emma, Ensley, Aniyah, and Kayauna; great-great grandson Rowen; and sister-in-law MaryAnn Taylor.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Paola, Kansas.
Viewing will be Thursday from 3 to 5pm at the Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. Services will be graveside Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Somerset Cemetery. Pallbearers: Josh Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Ryan Dykes, Aaron Dykes, John Hamlin, and Joe Warkins. Honorary pallbearers: Lenny Gallagher, Rollie Gallagher, Lloyd Gallagher, Greg Hamlin, Glen Reed, Mike Stiles, Scott Stiles, and Justin Coddington.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate and loving care provided to Harold during his illness. Words could never convey how much each person has meant to us.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Paola and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
