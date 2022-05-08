1932-2022
Harold E. Dicke passed away on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.
Born in Paola, Kansas on January 8, 1932, to parents, Jesse and Lille (Kester) Dicke, he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Loretta.
Harold grew up in Paola, Kansas, the youngest of 10 children. He attended Glendale and Paola schools.
Harold was a farmer at heart and worked for other farmers in younger years, as well as custom combining. He worked for Smith & Loveless Inc. in Lenexa for 25 years and 4 months and retired in 1994.
Harold liked to hunt and fish, called himself a “shade tree mechanic” and worked on cars, trucks and tractors. Harold and Loretta enjoyed going to farm sales and tractor shows together.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings: Henry, Louis, Ralph, Joe, Edna York, Jessie Stephens, Nina Dozier, Georgie Hejduk and Ruth Vochatzer.
Visitation 1-2 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will be in the Wagstaff Cemetery.
Memorials are to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, or Donor’s Choice and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
