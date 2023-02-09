1933-2023
Harold Eugene Barnett, 89, of Paola, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Harold was born November 4, 1933, son of Harvey and Edna Hollinger Barnett. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, attended grade school at the Lone Elm country school and graduated from Paola High School.
He married Colleen Marie Ludwig August 20, 1955. Shortly after marrying, Harold was drafted to the Navy. His service included two years aboard the U.S.S. Point Defiance, touring in and out of the naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. While aboard the Point Defiance, Harold worked in the boiler room of the ship.
After discharging from the Navy, Harold and Colleen made their home on a farm west of Paola. Here they built a home and raised three children. Harold found much joy in farming and raising swine. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, more for the camaraderie, not for winning.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Edna; a brother Robert; and a son Russell.
He is survived by his wife Colleen of Paola; two children Rolland and wife Barb of Paola and Lisa Guenther and husband Lawrence of Stilwell, KS; five grandchildren Chet (Kelsey) Barnett, Bret (Deanna) Barnett, Ben (Lauren) Guenther, Amelia Guenther, Jake Guenther; and three great grandchildren Zach, Lydiah and Gage Barnett.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olathe Hospice House or Miami County Cancer Society.
