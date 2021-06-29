September 1936 – June 2021
Harold M. Erickson, Jr. MD ("Hal") passed away in Georgetown, TX, on June 21, 2021. He died as he lived, with grace, patience and determination, surrounded by his loving family.
Hal was born and raised by his parents, Harold M. & Marjorie Porter Erickson, in Portland, Oregon. While a medical student at University of Oregon Medical School, he married the rock of his life, Marilyn Collett, in 1962.
After graduation from medical school and a rotating internship, Hal served as a battalion surgeon in the 34th Infantry Division in Germany. Upon return to the US, he continued his medical training at the University of Kansas School of Medicine with a Psychiatry Residency followed by a Fellowship in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. Under the mentorship of Paul Laybourne MD, he developed skills in connecting and working with children, adolescents, and their families. The Erickson family then moved to West Texas where Hal joined the founding faculty of the new Texas Tech School of Medicine as Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, first in Lubbock for five years before moving to the Amarillo campus.
In 1985, Hal and Marilyn returned to the family ranch near Paola, Kansas, serving as the Clinical Director at the nearby Osawatomie State Hospital before being recruited to rejoin the faculty at KUMC. After serving as Chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, he retired to full-time ranching alongside Marilyn.
In 2007, they moved to Georgetown to be closer to children and grandchildren. Here he continued to pursue lifelong interests and hobbies such as woodturning, scale-model airplane and boat building, and caring for both aquaria as well as exotic Koi in the large backyard pond which he designed and installed. He continued to perfect his longtime pizza recipe and experienced great satisfaction serving pizza to family and friends.
Beyond being a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, physician and mentor, the path of Hal’s adult life could be traced by connecting the fruit orchards that he carefully planned, planted and nurtured at every house that he and Marilyn owned.
Hal is mourned by Marilyn, his wife of almost 60 years; his children: Harold III (Yvonne), Debbie, David (Nicole), Rebecca (Dan); his grandchildren: Martin & Nicholas, Hannah & Erick, Ava, Thomas & Lucia; as well as his brothers: Robert (Sandy) & Donald; and sister-in-law Elise. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard, sister-in-law Minerva, son-in-law Steven Shepherd, granddaughter Emma as well as his parents Harold M. Erickson, Sr. MD & Marjorie Porter Erickson.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice. The family expresses sincere gratitude to Sancy Leachman MD, Dina Schaper DO and the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice of Georgetown for their kindness and care.
