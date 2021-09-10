Harold Kern

Harold Franklin Kern, 87, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Private family graveside Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Always and Furever Animal Sanctuary, 23595 W 223rd, Street Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Harold was born January 30, 1934, in Miles City, Montana, to Harold Ray and Sylvia Nita (Watson) Kern. He was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves during the Korean War. Harold married Barbara Baker in Fontana, Kansas, on October 18, 1953. He owned and operated H&H Auto Repair, Lenexa, Kansas from 1967 – 1998, until his retirement.
Harold restored a 1951 Kaiser he proudly drove in parades and entered in car shows. He was a member of the Kaiser Frazer Owners Club International and enjoyed attending their meets. Harold had a passion for animals. In his later years, he often had a dog or cat sitting on his lap. Harold loved his 14-year-old rescue dog, he spoiled for the past three years.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara and daughter-in-law Norma. He is survived by his son Michael Kern; daughter Janet Kern; granddaughters Tasha (Jeremiah) Hopewell and Amanda (Rob) Bitter; great-grandchildren Brant and Charlotte; brother-in-law Homer (Sharon) Baker and many nephews and nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.