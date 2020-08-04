Harold Peckman

Harold Clifford Peckman, 94, Paola, entered his heavenly home on July 31, 2020.
Harold was born December 25, 1925, to Carl Peckman and Ida Minden Peckman. He grew up on a farm in the Block community and has lived in the area his entire life. On April 25, 1948, he married Anna M. Brandt and they purchased their own farm and raised two sons; Roger and Clinton Peckman.
Harold was proud of his service in the Army for our country in World War II. He received a commendation for his participation in the battle at Luzon to free the Philippines. After the war, he returned to Paola and worked in the office at Taylor Forge a few years before he began his employment at the Paola Post Office. He served as Assistant Post Master and retired from the US Postal Service at age 62 in 1987.
In retirement, Harold was always busy; hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, dancing, gardening, American Legion, and grandson. He was always ready to play any game and was quite proficient at most.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald, his son, Clinton, four brother-in-laws, Roland Debrick, Elver Oberheide, Earl Pope and George Minter, four sister-in-laws, Alvena Debrick, Patricia Peckman, Dorothy Oberheide and Elsie Pope. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Anna; son, Roger and wife Selena of Anacortes, WA; one sister, Francis Minter and one brother, Dennis Peckman and wife, Norma, of the Block community; one brother-in-law, John Brandt and wife, Donna, of Paola; one daughter-in-law, Roberta Peckman of Paola; one grandson, Travis Peckman of Jacksonville, FL; one step-granddaughter, Tammy and husband, Rick Ginn; two step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and The Lutheran Hour Ministries.
