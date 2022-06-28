Harold Raymond Long, age 91, Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022.
He was born in Jingo, Kansas, on March 17, 1931, the son of George "Ivan" and Norma Russell Long. He graduated valedictorian from La Cygne Rural High School in the Class of 1951. He attended Pittsburg State University for one year. After high school he served his country in the United States National Guard. Harold worked as a farmer, for Bendix and later retired from KDOT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leonard, George, and Dennis Long, and a sister, Berniece Ryan. Harold is survived by ten nieces and nephews, Judy Patterson, Jerry Long, Joy Saxton, JoAnn Burtness, John Ryan, Rebecca Ryan, Patrick Ryan, Maria Artzinger-Bolten, Robert Long, and Kathy Schlegel, seventeen great nieces and nephews, and eight great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the La Cygne Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to La Cygne Historical Society. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
