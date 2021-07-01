Harold Thomas "Tommy" Aiken, 90, of rural Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Louisburg United Methodist Church. Family will meet with friends from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place in Louisburg Cemetery.
Tommy was born Monday, November 3, 1930, in Louisburg, the fourth of six children born to Cyrus S. and Leura (Whitaker) Aiken. He attended a one room schoolhouse at Belleview and Louisburg High School.
He was united in marriage to Betty Lou Feebeck June 14, 1953, in the Louisburg United Methodist Church. The couple established their home on the Aiken Family Farm that Tommy had purchased from his grandmother Anna Aiken.
Survivors include two daughters Cathy Aiken of Louisburg and Ruth (Junior) Macoubrie of Paola; two sons Robert Aiken (Michelle) and James both of Louisburg; two brothers Cy of Louisburg and Earl (Jennie) of Sweet Springs, MO; sister-in-law Paula Aiken of Lawrence; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty Lou, daughter Susan Price, two sisters Elma Link and Ruth Phillips, and a brother David.
Tommy was a dairy farmer and farmed in partnership with his brother Cy for many years. He was very active and involved in his community. He served as local president of the National Farmers Organization, Middle Creek Riding and Roping Club, Cot-mor 4-H Club leader, Circle Grove School Board, founder of Rural Water District #2, Louisburg Library Board, All Youth Rodeo Association founder, and Miami County Fair Board.
Tommy enjoyed going to horse shows, rodeos, hunting, playing pitch, casino outings, and family gatherings. He could often be found at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Fair Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Tommy’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
