Harriet E. Stanley, age 72, Mound City, Kansas, died Friday May 8, 2020.
Graveside service 1:00 pm Thursday, Woodland Cemetery, Mound City. Drive-thru visitation from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Wednesday at Mound City First Baptist Church.
Contributions to Mound City First Baptist Church or Hewitt-New Post #248 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in care of Schneider Funeral Home, Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
