Harry Lee Armstrong, age 87, La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Benjamin Cemetery, Amoret, Missouri.
Lee will lie in state Thursday, December 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.