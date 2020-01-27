Harry Mock

Harry Ray Mock, age 14, of Rantoul, Kansas passed away in an automobile accident on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. Harry's father, Jim Tracy, also passed away in the traffic fatality. So the two of them marched through the pearly gates of heaven together.
Harry was born December 10, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. He was the son of Jim and Becky (Beaty) Tracy. He was an eighth grader at Paola Middle School. Harry participated in track and field at school in the long jump and 100 meter run events.
His dream was to be a race car driver. Growing up, he loved playing with his remote control cars, riding his bicycle, and collecting bugs, frogs, and turtles. He drove the wheels off his go cart. He had a bow and arrow and everyone knew to stay away when he was using it. Harry was always willing to help anyone work on anything. He was forever making paper airplanes which he was known for flying in the "no fly" zone. He had lots of jokes that made no sense. He was always laughing and having a good time. He loved life and time spent with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jim and his niece Addilynn Poole.
He is survived by his mother Becky of the home; his siblings Hannah Carlisle (Shawn), Micah Tracy (Danielle), Sean Tracy, Heather Tracy, Harley Tracy (Callie), Faith Tracy, and Jennifer Cruz; nieces and nephews Pierson and Jocelyn Carlisle, Quaid Tracy, Zayleigh Vandenberg, Drayven Staum, and his niece that he was excited for her upcoming birth in May, Royal Tracy.
Contributions in memory of Harry can be made to Max's Tree House and sent in care of the funeral home, Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
