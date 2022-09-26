Harry Roger Knight, age 78, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022.
Roger was born in Garnett, Kansas, on January 7, 1944, to Harry Austin and Minnie Belle (Kline) Knight. He graduated from Parker High School in 1962. Roger married the love of his life Fern Elizabeth (Dunlop) on November 2, 1962. Together, Roger and Fern worked at Reed Minerals in LaCygne, Kansas, where Roger retired as the plant superintendent after a long and successful career.
Roger spent most of his life in Linn County. He had a great love of the outdoors and would go fishing, hunting, or simply riding around the pasture every chance he had. He and Fern loved playing cards and other games with family and friends.
Children and grandchildren were central to Roger’s life. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in their activities. He would take them fishing, riding around pastures, or simply have four wheelers or go carts available for fun times. Family reunions and picnics were often hosted at Roger and Fern’s lake house. Grandpa’s candy kettle, his warm loving sense of humor and practical jokes created a loving environment for all who knew him. He was also very competitive and loved playing or watching sports.
Roger was a lifetime member of the Parker Masonic Lodge as well as a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory and the Mirza Shrine. Roger was a member of the Blue Mound Federated Church where he served as an Elder and Chairman of the Board. Church family and his faith were important to him and created the kind, gentle servant heart he shared with so many.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings: Willard, Francis, Wendell, Enid, Thelma, Kenneth, Maurine, Harold, and Carolyn. Roger is survived by his wife Fern, brother Warren, son Rodney Roger Knight and wife Staci, daughter Renee Lichelle Crenshaw and husband Scott. Grandchildren: Stephanie and husband Luke, Taylor and husband Ignacio, Megan and husband Isaac, Matthew and wife Laura and Kaitlyn. Five great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Zach, Carter, Isaiah and Stark.
Visitation will be held Wednesday September 28, 2022, at Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel, Mound City, Kansas from 5:00-7:00pm. Services will be at 11:00am Thursday September 29, 2022 at Blue Mound Federated Church, Blue Mound, Kansas. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, Kansas. A luncheon will be served at the Blue Mound Federated Church following internment.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Blue Mound Federated Church in care of the funeral home, PO Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056.
