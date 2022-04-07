Harvey Ursal Howard Jr., age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the funeral home, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Whitebead Cemetery, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 (913)837-4310
