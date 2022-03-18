Hedwig A. “Hedy” Eggert of Stilwell, Kansas died peacefully on March 17, 2022.
Graveside services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Louisburg Cemetery in Louisburg, KS.
Hedy was born April 16, 1932 in Ingolstadt, Germany. She and her nine siblings navigated their way during World War II and shared their stories of struggles with her adult children. It was in Germany that she met the love of her life, Bob Eggert, and traveled the United States with him and their children as an Air Force wife.
Hedy was an accomplished seamstress, homemaker, and loved spending hours in the kitchen baking. Anyone on the receiving end of one of her hand-knit sweaters or blankets cherished them forever. Her two favorite times of year were early spring when the garden would come alive with colorful flowers and the promise of fresh vegetables to come, and the Holidays when she could bake and cook with the anticipation of having all the children and grandchildren under one roof, even for a brief period of time.
She loved hosting gathers of old and new friends they met in their travels. These could be as simple as Sunday afternoon coffee to full blown Octoberfest. In retirement, she and Bob would take road trips throughout the U.S. reconnecting with old Air Force friends from Las Vegas to Florida and Vermont. One of her biggest blessings was being able to retire in Kansas City to spend the last 27 years near her two grandchildren.
Hedy is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, Betty and Jakob Wagner, and eight siblings.
Hedy is survived by her younger brother Kurt Wagner of Ingolstadt Germany, two children, Beate Pettigrew and husband Tom of Shawnee KS, Harold Eggert and wife Kathe of Houston TX, two grandchildren, Alexandria Ballenger and husband Luke of Des Moines IA, and Cassandra Nguyen and husband Hai of Shawnee KS, and five great grandchildren.
