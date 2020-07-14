Helen Belt

Helen Louise, the daughter of John J. and Ethel Merryfield White, was born January 7, 1923, near Ada, Kansas. She died July 5, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center at the age of 97 with her family by her side.
Helen grew up in the Ada community, moving to Manhattan in 1938 where she graduated from high school and attended one year at Kansas State University to pursue a career in nursing. Her passion for helping others spilled over into every facet of her life. On August 11, 1941, she and George R. (Bob) Belt were married in Wichita. After Bob’s graduation from K-State he entered the service, and together they moved around the country as he was transferred. Helen was a civilian employee in the US Army in various positions as she moved around the country with Bob.
Following his discharge in 1946, he went to work for Gulf Oil and the pattern of moves continued covering many states. She served as a pink lady in area hospitals in the towns she called home. Upon his retirement they moved to Lane, Kansas.
Helen had a servant’s heart and a laugh and smile that lit up any room. She was very active in the Lane community with leadership roles in the annual county fair and most recently served as the Parade Marshall. She was a member of the Lane United Methodist Church where she taught Vacation Bible School. She also facilitated after school reading programs for the local elementary school. She was a lifelong learner and was known for her wide breadth of knowledge. She continued to participate in statewide spelling bees well into her 90s. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was always first to offer help. She was a model to mimic, a lovely lady all around, and the world was a better place because of her.
Survivors include her son Kenneth and grandson, Robert (Bobby.) She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Deane and Francis and her sister, Margaret Scheibler. Also preceding her in death was an infant son, Dennis Dana and grandson Jeffrey Belt.
Viewing was July 9, 2020, at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Graveside service was July 10, 2020, at Lane Cemetery. Memorials are to Lane Community Methodist Church or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch.
