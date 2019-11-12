Helen Cartwright

Helen Marie (Sage) Cartwright, age 97, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her assisted living residence at Vintage Park of Osawatomie. She passed peacefully in her sleep as she hoped would happen.
Helen was born on October 7, 1922 in her parent’s home near New Lancaster, Kansas. She and her sisters [Fern (Sage) Whitney and Mildred (Sage) Lambert] were the children of Clarence Smith Sage and Jessie Marie (Parker) Sage. She attended Mission and Hawkeye Elementary Schools near Paola, Kansas, and graduated from Osawatomie High School in the class of 1941.
After graduation, she worked at Cokers store in Osawatomie in the grocery department where she met her future husband, Harold Cartwright, who delivered groceries. Harold joined the Army during World War II. After he returned, they were married on March 14, 1948. They made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas where they raised their two children, Patricia Marie Cartwright and Steven Glen Cartwright.
Helen was a seamstress from 1963 to 1977 working for Mode O'Day in Osawatomie and Loungecraft in Paola. She also made clothes for her family and made beautiful hand pieced and quilted quilts. She also crocheted, tatted, counted cross stitched, did ceramics and embroidery. Most recently has enjoyed putting picture puzzles together at Vintage Park.
Helen was a hard worker and helped Harold in farming tasks. She drove the tractor for bailing hay, worked with and chased cattle, and other farm related tasks. She was a member of the Green Valley Social Club, Red Hat Society, and the First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie. She also square danced when her children were younger.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, her husband, her daughter, sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and two nieces. She is survived by her son, Steve Cartwright (Carol) of Bartlesville, OK, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren; son-in-law, Keith Crouch (Mary) of Paola, KS, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren; five nephews and one niece; and many fiends at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider the following memorials: First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie, Miami County Cancer Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation: 1-2pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, 203 Main St, Osawatomie, KS 66064
Service: 2pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home
Burial: Green Valley Cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.