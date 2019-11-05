Helen Marie Cartwright, age 97 died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
Visitation: 1 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Eddy-Birchard Chapel
Service: 2 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Eddy-Birchard Chapel
Memorial: UMC of Osawatomie, Miami County Cancer Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association.
Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
