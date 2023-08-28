Helen Dudzik, 82, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on August 23, 2023.
Prior to moving to Louisburg in 2018, Helen lived in East Moline, Illinois, for 49 years. Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Services were held on Monday, August 28, 2023, in Silvis, Illinois.
Helen was born on December 7, 1940, in Zawady, Poland, during WWII. Her parents were Stanislaw Olender and Stanislawa (Swiderek). She grew up with 9 brothers and sisters. In 1964, Helen left Poland and immigrated to Chicago, Illinois. She was a very skilled seamstress and worked while also attending night school to learn English.
In 1967, she met John Dudzik, and in September 1969, John and Helen were married at St. James Catholic Church, Chicago, Illinois. They raised two sons and watched their family grow to include two daughter-in-laws, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, baking Polish pastries, and visiting her children and grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her husband John Dudzik, brother Kazmir Olender, sons David (Denna) Dudzik and James (Kris) Dudzik, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.