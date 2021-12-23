1930-2021
Helen “Joan" McMahon, 91, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home.
Joan was born Wednesday, December 3, 1930, in Vermillion, KS, the daughter of George Leonard and Mary (McLeod) Bennett. She was raised on the family farm and enjoyed gardening, helping her father in the fields, and tending to the farm animals.
Joan was united in marriage to Jack R. McMahon on July 29, 1947 at Olathe, Kansas. Due to her husband's occupation, they moved more than 50 times during their marriage. In 1975, they made their last home in the Osawatomie area.
Survivors include her children Judy Glendening (Steve) of Paola, Jennifer McMahon of Paola, J. R. McMahon (Donna) of Paola, Julie McKinley (Shawn) of Linn Valley, KS, Jerry McMahon (Melissa) of Newton, KS, and Jeff McMahon (Tina) of Cape Girardeau, MO; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister Lucille Isaman of Grand Junction, CO; her brother Richard Bennett of Paola; her sister-in-law Dee Milne of North Platte, NE; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Jacqueline McMahon, two sisters Betty Becker and Marion Fisher, and two brothers Thomas Bennett and Jerry Bennett.
She worked at Paola Walmart as a garden center manager for 28 years.
Joan enjoyed the challenge of word find, mowing, yard work, politics, and especially bird watching.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the donor's choice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Joan’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.