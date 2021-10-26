Helen Marie Melvin, age 62, of Paola, KS, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Helen was born October 10, 1959, in Iola, KS. The eldest born to Charles William and Grace Marie (Jones) Chilcote. Helen grew up in Ottawa, KS, where she attended school. Graduating with the Ottawa High School Class of 1977.
After high school, Helen went to work for the Osawatomie State Hospital. Then she met Kenneth R. Melvin. They were married in Osawatomie in 1980. The couple traveled for a couple years with Ken’s work. Later settling back in Osawatomie. To this union came two children Christopher and Sarah. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Helen went back to work for the Osawatomie State Hospital as a License Mental Health Technician. She worked for OSH for 36 years before retiring in 2016. Helen then went to work part-time as a cashier at Wal-Mart.
In her spare time, Helen was an avid scrapbooker. She enjoyed taking pictures and made scrap books for many people in her life. She was even in a scrapbooking club called “Close to My Heart”. When she was not working on her scrapbooks, Helen enjoyed canning all of the produce her brother Cy brought to her. She caned over 200 quarts a year. Helen’s favorite thing was her family and getting together with them. She was a wonderful meema, mom, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant siblings Terrence and Elsie.
Survivors include children, Christopher Melvin of Osawatomie, KS and Sarah Melvin of Osawatomie, KS. Brothers, Cy Chilcote of Osawatomie, KS and Ben Chilcote of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren; Jasmine, Dillon, Brendan, Paityne, Brylee, Bodi, Cory and Marcus. Along with other family and friends. Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Osawatomie.
