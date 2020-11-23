Helen Gertrude Roseberry, 86, passed away on November 22, 2020, at North Point Skilled Nursing Center in Paola, KS.
Helen was born on July 30, 1934, in Bucyrus, KS. She was the fourth child of William J. Seuferling & Minnie E. Phillips Seuferling. She attended Bucyrus Schools, graduating with the class of 1952.
Helen married Marion David Roseberry, Jr. on July 25, 1959, in Wea, KS. Dave & Helen lived in Osawatomie most of their married life, making their home at the same address for over 50 years. They were blessed with three sons.
Helen spent most of her employment career at Osawatomie State Hospital, retiring as a Licensed Mental Health Technician in December of 1994, after 36 years of service.
Helen liked playing cards & Bunco, and loved to crochet & quilt. She was also a long time member of the Ozone where she participated in water aerobics. Dave & Helen also enjoyed going on group trips, the most memorable was to Ireland. However, her grandchildren brought her the most joy, & she attended as many of their activities as possible.
Helen was an active member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church for many years, up until her health deteriorated.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Martin Seuferling, a sister, Marie Rohrer, & her husband of 58 years, Dave Roseberry. Survivors include a sister, Marjorie Seuferling, of Osawatomie; her three sons - Bill (Tammy) of Osawatomie, Gary (Amy) of Olathe, & John (Shannon) of Paola; her eight grandchildren – Sarah Roseberry-Needham (Trevor) & Amanda Kirk (Jacob); Tad, Taszia & Sam Roseberry; and Mason, Holden & Dalton Roseberry; and her two great-granddaughters - Jaycie Roseberry & Harper Kirk; and numerous extended family members & friends.
Viewing will be at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Osawatomie, on November 28, 2020, at 9am, with Rosary said at 10am. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30am, with burial at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS.
Pallbearers are Mason Roseberry, Holden Roseberry, Dalton Roseberry, Jaycie Roseberry, Jacob Kirk & Trevor Needham. Honorary pallbearers are Tad Roseberry, Taszia Roseberry, Sam Roseberry & Harper Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
