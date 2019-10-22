Helen Thomas

Helen Marie Thomas, 89, died at Midland Hospice House on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 20, 1930 in Miami County, KS to Joseph Raley and Garnett (Stowe) Raley.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew Catholic Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at brennanmathenafh.com.
