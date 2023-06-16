Henry Lawrence Workman, 86, of Paola, passed away on June 11, 2023, at his daughter's home.
He was born on July 6, 1936, to Elton and Gladys (Harris) Workman in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1955.
Henry worked at a waste water treatment plant for National Starch, Inc.
On November 3, 1956, he married Barbara J. Walker. Henry and Barbara made their home in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved to Paola, Kansas and have resided there for the last 19 years.
His hobbies included wood carving, racing cars, and fishing.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola and Boy Scouts of America: Order of the Arrow and Tribe of the Mic O Say.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elton Workman, Jr., grandson Brandon Workman, and great granddaughter Madison Chaffin.
Henry is survived by his loving wife Barbara of the home; children: Deborah Jennings (Terry) of Mesa, AZ, Cynthia Lowe (Gary) of Edwardsville, KS, Michael Workman (Kathy) of Mound City, KS, and Joleena Chaffin (Daniel) of Olathe, KS; brother Charles Eldon Workman of Eudora, KS; two sisters Joyce Huson of Lenexa, KS and Dottie Queen of McCaysville, GA; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Heads Up and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
