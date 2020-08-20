Howard (Mike) Brady

Howard Michael (Mike) Brady
November 26, 1954 - August 18, 2020
Mr. Howard Michael (Mike) Brady, son of the late Elaine Brady Mounger was born November 26, 1954, in Paola, Kansas. Mike attended public schools in Osawatomie, Kansas, and was a 1972 graduate of Osawatomie High School. Mike was a participant in football, basketball and weightlifting throughout his days of schooling. After graduating high school, Mike attended Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas. Mike was baptized at an early age in life at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Osawatomie, Kansas.
After attending college, Mike returned to Osawatomie and became employed by the City of Osawatomie and the local railroad company. Years later he moved to San Jose, California, where he was employed at TLSI Technology for many years. While in San Jose he was united in holy matrimony to his wife Katharyn Marie Brady of California and they remained joyfully united until her death in October 2015. Mike's passions included singing, sports, and also closely following the accomplishments and endeavors of his many nieces and nephews. Quick with a smile and helpful advice, Mike stayed connected and close to his Osawatomie classmates and his group of "Oz" friends as he referred them. He will be missed by all.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife Katharyn Brady after more than 20 years of marriage, his parents, Elaine Brady Mounger and Donald Brady, and his sister Valorie Alberty.
He is survived by seven brothers, Ike Brady (Cinda) of Parkville, Missouri, Bernard Knight of Long Beach, California, Donald Brady (Debbie) of San Jose, California, Dewayne Brady (Pamela) of Woodland Hills, California, Dennis Brady of Paola, Kansas, Darren Brady of Olathe, Kansas, and Sean Mounger (Jennifer) of Tracy, California; three sisters, Vickie Smith (Delton) and Valette Parks (Jason) both of Olathe, Kansas, and Lori Brady (Mario Haynes) of Kansas City, Missouri, and one aunt; Blanche Gibson of Osawatomie, Kansas; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will announce memorial arrangements at a later date. Thank you for your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.