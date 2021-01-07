Ida Mae Wilson
1937-2021
Ida Mae Augusta Wilson, 83, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home under hospice care in Olathe.
Ida was born Friday, April 9, 1937, in Paola, KS, the daughter of Andru and Flora (Beechum) Greene. She graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1956.
She worked as a traveling home health caregiver and also had a host of other jobs in the nursing field. Ida was the owner and operator of Happy Day Daycare Center and Happy Day Bingo Hall in Paola. She retired and moved to Olathe, KS where she was known as the Good Neighbor Lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two who died at birth and Jacquline Holbert and Andrea Kay Hernandez.
Survivors include four sisters Delores Burch of Rochester, NY, Willa Wilhoite, Mary Jackson, and Agnes Dillard of Paola; one brother Andrew "Sonny" Greene; three daughters Kathy (Don) Alexander of Kansas City, MO, Vicky Harding of Olathe, KS, and Deborah (Harold) Smith of Kansas City, MO; two sons Derek Johnson of Rochester, NY, and Douglas (Karen) Bullock of Merriam, KS; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the First Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Paola and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Paola Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Ida's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
