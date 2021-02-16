1944-2021
Irene Kay Goss, 76, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on February 13, 2021. She was born on September 9, 1944, in LeRoy, Kansas, to Willard and Marie Merrill.
Irene moved to Garden City, Kansas, shortly after completing high school. It was there she met her husband and went on to eventually have seven children. There was one girl and six boys in the family.
The family moved from Garden City, Kansas to the Kansas City area in 1966. Five of the seven children were born after the move. Irene was a “stay at home” mom to her large family for many years. As anyone could imagine, she was very busy with day to day operations. Irene did find time to grow a garden so she could can vegetables for the family to eat. She also made a lot of applesauce from the many apples produced off the tree by the barn.
After Irene’s children were raised, she ventured out into the work force. She held several little jobs over time, but she stayed with being a “Home Care Giver” to the elderly. She loved this line of work and worked many years helping people. Irene would go to people’s homes and assist them with what they needed done. Irene was always ready to help anyone in need both with her employment as well as people in her personal life. She had the biggest, most kind, and generous heart. She would do without if she thought someone needed help and give them everything she had at the time. She would even take complete strangers into her home and help them. Everyone who ever met Irene loved her quiet and extremely kind and generous spirit. She will truly be missed by many!
Irene loved reading her bible and sharing God’s word with people. She held numerous bible studies and concerts at her house over the years. Irene knew people who played instruments and sang. So they came to her house and played gospel music. She loved this tremendously.
Irene retired in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with family and also spending time with her thirteen cats. Most of these were house cats. She would spend hours holding her cats and talking to them while she petted them. Irene also enjoyed very much having family gatherings in her home. She especially enjoyed Fourth of July celebration. Since she lived in the country, family would bring four wheelers and go-carts to ride. She always had a huge picnic with lots to eat. Then the nightfall brought the huge fireworks display put on by the family. She loved watching the fireworks show.
Irene is survived by her sister Donna Nickel. Irene is also survived by her loving children Debbie Delana, Dave Goss, Dan Goss (spouse Danette Goss), Dean Goss (Christy), Darin Goss (spouse Terry Goss), Deric Goss (spouse Liz Goss) and Duane Goss (spouse Heather Goss), 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Marie Merrill and her sister Lucile Merrill.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
