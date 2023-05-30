Irma R. Meadows, age 85, passed away in Temecula, California, peacefully surrounded by her family on October 21, 2022.
She was born June 2, 1937, in Paola, Ks, to Damon Ricketts and Rozella Brady. She graduated High School in Paola, KS. She was united in marriage to Harry Eugene Meadows on June 1, 1963. They had two children, Bill and Maryann. Over the years they lived in California, Nevada and New Hampshire.
Irma worked for over 40 years in accounting for the high tech industry. She and Harry enjoyed playing golf and traveling to see their families.
After retirement, Irma volunteered at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Women’s Club of Warner New Hampshire. After Harry passed in 2012, Irma traveled to Kansas, Missouri and Texas to visit her family.
She is survived by her son Bill Meadows and daughter Maryann DeSando (Chris). Her five grandchildren Troy, Samantha, Riley, Luke and Jack. She is also survived by her brother Damon (Floyce who passed in March 2023) Ricketts of Friendswood, Texas, sister Cheri (Mike) Nelson of Vienna, Missouri. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Shirley Stephens.
