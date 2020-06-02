Isla Ann Moe, age 3, of Paola, KS, passed away May 20, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville, with implementation of all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Isla Moe Memorial Fund in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.
Isla Ann Moe was born October 25, 2016, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter Catriona A. (Moore) and Bradley D. Moe.
Survivors include: Parents; sister Skye E. Moe of the home; Maternal Grandparents Jeff and Nancy Moore, Shawnee, Kansas; Sharon Moe and step-Grandfather Mike Dahnke, Rosemont, MN.; and Grandfather David Moe, Northfield, MN; Aunt Erin (Cory) Emley, Leawood, KS, Uncle Wes Moe, Rosemont, MN and Aunt Dianna (Tim) Macziewski, Montevideo, MN
Cousins Lola and Asher Emley and Aubrey and Mack Macziewski, and Great-Grandmother Odessa (Dave) Dubbels, Farmington, MN.
Isla Ann was the sweetest soul put on this planet. She was an old soul in a tiny body, with the most beautiful free spirit. She loved everyone with her whole heart. No one hugged like she did. When she hugged you, you truly felt it. She was the best little sister, and loved her “Sissy” (Skye) beyond words.
She had a special place in her heart for animals. She was a “hoot”…”so funny”. She also had the temper to match her red hair. She was always dancing and loved to sing. God put an Angel on this earth when he made her. Now she has her wings. Love you forever.
Mommy, Daddy and Sissy
