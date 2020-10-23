Ivan Marion Wade, age 93, Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was born near Pleasanton, Kansas, on February 21, 1927, the son of Ray and Letha Hensley Wade. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Lee Burch on February 15, 1948, in Bentonville, Arkansas. Together Ivan and Barbara founded Wade Quarries in 1958. This limestone mining business spanned three generations and supplied materials throughout the region.
Ivan was a member of the La Cygne Christian Church, American Legion, La Cygne City Council, Kansas Limestone Association, and Missouri Limestone Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with Barbara in their motor coach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Mark Ivan Wade, five brothers, Carl, Norman, Wilbur, Vernon and Paul Wade, and a sister, Elsie Patterson.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Gwen (Craig) Gooding, Carolyn Schomaker (Ron E. Schomaker), and Ron Wade, grandchildren, Chad (Amanda) Gooding and their children, Caden and Carter, Jonathan (Megan) Amborn and their children, John and Josie, Courtney Henderson and her children Berkeley and Carson, Ashleigh (Chris) Lollar and their children, Miles and Jude, Jacob Wade (Hunter Elkinton), Ryan (Marsha) Schomaker and their children, Jasmine, Wes, Rock, Steel, Daisy, Cannon, and Stone, Ron (Jamie) Schomaker and their chidren Ella and Case.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Mask wearing is requested as well as social distancing. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice or La Cygne Library c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
