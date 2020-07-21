J. Colin Ore

Colin Ore 61, of Grandview, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 17th.
Colin was born October 24, 1958 in Paola, Kansas. He was the middle son of Carey Eugene Ore and Bettie Garrison Ore of Paola, KS. For 27 years, he worked as a Systems Technician for AT & T in Kansas City.
Colin is proceeded in death by his father Dr. Carey Eugene Ore in 1994 and he is survived by his partner of 13 years Michele Lehman, two sons, Russell Ore and wife Angela of Raytown, MO, and Stephen Ore and wife Kayla of Olathe KS; his first wife, the mother of his sons, Linda DeWick of Kansas City, MO; his stepchildren, Pamela O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane and granddaughter Lilly O’Kane; his mother, Bettie Ore of Paola, KS, and two brothers, Kevin Ore and wife Valerie of Las Vegas, NV and Robert Ore of Louisburg, KS, and a multitude of family, extended family, and friends.
