1925-2021
Jack Leslie, 95, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas.
Jack was born in Los Angeles, California, and lived in Paola, Kansas, for the last 17 years after moving from Fallon, Nevada. He loved riding horses, spending time outdoors on his land, and painting landscapes and animals. He was an avid supporter of our military after spending many years enlisted himself, was very active in his local church, and loved spending time with his family and his animals.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Dixie Gibbs Leslie, three sons Mark Wooley, James Keith Leslie, and Kevin Charles Leslie. Jack is survived by his daughter-in-law Rebecca Ann Leslie and her two children; two stepsons Michael (Donna) Wooley and Dennis (Joyce) Wooley; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
His family will receive friends for a service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Fontana Christian Church, 38333 Hedge Lane, Fontana, KS 66026.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Jack's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
