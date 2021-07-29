Jack Ray Turner, 90, Louisburg, died peacefully Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Visitation held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, 07/30/2021 at Dengel Mortuary Louisburg Chapel.
Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, 07/31/2021 at Louisburg United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Louisburg Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 250.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.