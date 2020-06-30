Jack L.R. Tinker Jr, age 56, of Parker, KS, died Thursday June 25, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Survivors include wife Judy and son Dakota Tinker of the home. In-Laws Stan & Sue Emperley, John and Debbie Snellings, Esther Snellings. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home Osawatomie.
