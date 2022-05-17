The world grew a little dimmer, on May 11, when Jack Warren Forck passed away.
Jack was born June 2, 1984. He had big, bright, blue eyes to match the contagious smile he always wore. Jack grew up in Hillsdale, Kansas, on a farm. He graduated from Paola High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree at Emporia State University. He then went on to get his masters at Wichita State University.
Jack started a family and had four beautiful daughters. He and his partner, Jordan Minnis, were members of the band Sunshine Trucking and both had solo careers as well. Music filled their loving home. In addition, Jack worked at Hospice as a social worker.
Jack will be sorely missed by his partner, Jordan, daughters Jaxson and Willa, previous wife Natalie Wentz daughters Melody and Alivia, Father, Dan Forck, Mother, Margaret Mitchell, Brother, Jason Forck (Juliet) Otis, his sister, Patsy (Courtney) Wyatt and Chloe and his large extended family.
VISITATION
Old Mission Mortuary Chapel
Thursday, May 19, 2022
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
3424 East 21ST Street North
Wichita, KS 67208
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Hines Farm
Thursday, May 19, 2022
3:00 PM
11336 NW 150th St.
Newton, KS
