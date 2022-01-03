Jacob Brewer, 86, passed away at home in Dayton, TX., Sunday December 19, 2021 from a stroke.
Service was December 22 in Houston.
Born to Ethel McCoy Brewer and Junior Brewer at Louisburg, Ks., April 24, 1935. Graduated 1953 Drexel, Mo High School.
Preceded in death his parents, two brothers, Herbert and Junior Brewer sister, Barbara Hall.
Survived by wife, Effie, four children, step children, grand and great grandchildren all of Houston area, two sisters, Slina (Leland) Prothe, Paola and Velma Wehmeyer, Harrisonville, Mo.
