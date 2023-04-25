Jacquline Seyler, 85, Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Burial at Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas.
Jacquline was born in Argentine, Kansas, on April 26, 1937, to Forrest Andrew and Helen A. (Nabb) Hickman. She grew up in the Hillsdale/Paola area, graduating from Paola High School in 1955. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Baker University in 1994.
Jacquline worked in accounting for Montgomery Wards, Sprint and Ron Rushing’s rental and Construction business. She was married to Robert Rushing and then Jack Seyler. Jacquline was a member of the Paola Lutheran Church and the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church.
She loved to read and travel to Tennessee to study her ancestry. Jacquline was a fan of the KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. She enjoyed attending activities for her children and grandchildren, but her favorite time was being together for family gatherings.
Jacquline was preceded in death by her parents, children Mary Flynn and William Seyler; brothers Phillip Hickman, Dan Hickman and Baby Jr; sister Joyce Soetaert and Thelma Shipley.
She is survived by her children: Donald Eugene (Mary) Rushing, Wellsville, Kansas, Ron (Susan) Rushing, Gardner, Kansas, Diana M. Rushing, Encino, California, LuAnn (Don) Broadus, Blue Springs, Missouri, Sue Seyler, Wellsville, Kansas and Kathy Dorsey, Wellsville, Kansas; sisters Rosemary Schoenberger, Hillsdale, Kansas and Karen Dotson, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; brother Mike Hickman, Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren: Ryan Rushing, Tim Rushing, Kimberly Jones, Bryan Rushing and Shelby Rushing; great-grandchildren: Devin Robinson, Caline Jones, Jaxon Jones and Charley Jones.
