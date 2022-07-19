Funeral services for James A. Day, age 88, of Wayne, Nebraska, were held on Friday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Frey Conference Suite in the Wayne State College Student Center, preceded with visitation and followed by interment at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. He passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Wayne.
James Albert “Jim” Day was born on August 20, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lewis and Josephine (Berry) Day. He graduated from high school in Osawatomie Kansas, earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance from the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, and then studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He held a Master of Music degree from the University of Kansas at Lawrence, did educational specialist work at Pittsburg State Teachers College in Kansas, and took advanced graduate studies in music at Florida State University in Tallahassee and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
James studied piano with such greats as Ann St. John, Rosina Lhevinne, Jan Chiapusso, Edward Kilenyi, and John Crown. He taught high school music and English for two years in Nickerson, Kansas, before coming to Wayne State Teachers College in the fall of 1959. He was Professor of Piano and Music Theory for 41 years, retiring in May of 2000, having been a faculty member across six different decades at Wayne State College.
In 1970, James became involved with the overseas program for students, alumni and friends and conducted the WSC Scandinavia/Russia Education Summer Tours for 17 years. From 1982 to 1997, he served as director of the Wayne State “Black and Gold” special programs.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Albert “Ab” Day, and Josephine (Berry) Day, and beloved grandmother Nellie Smith.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonita; son, Scott; brothers-in-law, Keith Vandegrift and David (Odile) Vandegrift; nephew, Marc (Amy Ridings) Vandegrift; cousin, JoAnn Day Wack; and a wide circle of dear friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.