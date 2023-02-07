James Arthur O’Shields, 52, of Louisburg, Ks., died unexpectedly at home on January 3, 2023.
Jim was born on September 4, 1970, at Mercy Hospital in Independence, Ks., to James and Paula O’Shields.
Jim graduated from Independence High School on May 21, 1989. He then attended Independence Community College and graduated in May of 1991. He furthered his education and went to Pitt State University and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree.
Jim was a talented musician and singer. While at Pitt State he was the drum major for the band. Jim loved to teach and write music. The last thing he wrote was a drumline cadence called “Hard Knox” dedicated to the woman he was getting ready to marry.
Jim married Shani Knox on October 13, 2018, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Jim was a loving son, dad, stepdad, granddad, and husband. Anyone who met knew how much he loved his family.
Jim was employed at the Walmart Supercenter in Olathe, Ks.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shani Knox-O’Shields; stepson, Zachary Knox of Louisburg, Ks. His mom, Paula and David Scott of Independence, Ks; sister, Stacey and her husband Mark of Topeka, Ks; daughters, Kasi O’Shields, Meghan and husband Alex Avigliano of Texas; 3 beautiful granddaughters, Sophia, Sabina, and Sabella Avigliano; Aunts, Nancy O’Shields Baker, Angela O’Shields Plooster, and Uncle John O’Shields.
We know that Jim is in heaven with his late father. They are playing a trombone duet, fishing, and golfing.
