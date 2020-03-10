James Chester

1958 - 2020
James B. “Jimmy" Chester, age 61, of Paola, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
Family will meet with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will be in Paola Cemetery.
Jimmy was born Wednesday, December 31, 1958, in Paola, KS, the son of Howard and Alberta (Spilker) Chester. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1978.
He worked at Walmart and Dillards as a warehouse supervisor for 41 years.
Jimmy's hobbies included cooking, antiquing, traveling, and gardening. He was known as an expert in the area of horticultural knowledge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Daniel Chester and his favorite pet Keno.
Survivors include his husband Randy Schull of Paola; four brothers Clifford, Walter, Bill, and Bob Chester; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Topeka Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
