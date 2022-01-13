James DeWayne Sloan, age 52, of Paola, KS, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his home.
Survivors include his wife Rachelle, children Makayla, Cody and Cooper Sloan all of the home. His parents Kenneth (Danita) Sloan and Linda (Wayne) Watkins. Siblings Kenneth (Jenny) Sloan II and Angela (Jessica) Sloan.
Services were January 7, 2022 at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.