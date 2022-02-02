1942-2022
James Everett Zahn, 79, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on January 31, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by family.
Jim was born on November 30, 1942. He spent his career building houses and driving a backhoe. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, finding bargains at sales, and spending time with his family. Jim's kids and grandkids were the light of his life and were blessed by his love. If you knew Jim, you knew he was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, grandpa, and storyteller. At all family events, you could count on Jim to entertain everyone with his colorful stories!
Jim was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Fanny, a grandson, a great grandson, and three siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda; his children Cindy Wempe (Trent), Debbie Zahn, Judy McDowell (Bernie), Marlo Kimzey (Mike), Jim (Michelle) Fuller, and Kim Boehm (Mike). His amazing grandkids Amber, Zac, Bradley, Dustin, Jacob, Mallory, Dakota, Shelby, Travis, Ben, Jack, and Joey will miss him, too. Jim is also survived by two brothers (Hank and Frank), one sister (Sharon), two brothers-in-law Larry and Jerry (Connie), and many great grandchildren.
Private services with burial in Hillsdale Cemetery. Memorials are to Faith Home Health Hospice or Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Condolences and memories can be posted on Jim’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.