James Ely Coffey, age 66, of Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the James Coffey Memorial to help defray funeral expenses and may be mailed to Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, KS 66075.
