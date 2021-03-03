James Eugene Richardson, age 62, of Bucyrus, KS, died on February 20, 2021.
Visitation held 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053. Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Church 22779 Metcalf Rd, Bucyrus, KS 66013.
To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 913-837-4310
