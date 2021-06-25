1948-2021
James Henry Johnson, 72, died peacefully while surrounded with loved ones on June 23, 2021, at his home in Paola, KS, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born in Paola, KS, on September 1, 1948, to parents Gilbert and Helen Johnson, the second of nine children. He spent his entire youth growing up in Hillsdale, KS, in a loving and humble household. Jim and Wilma Lyons were united in marriage on December 16, 1966, and raised their three boys in the Paola community they both loved. He went to work right out of high school for Paola Floral & Gifts, and they purchased the business in 1976.
Jim is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean; three sons: James Henry Jr. (Patty) of Allen, TX; Jeffrey Allen (Amy) of McKinney, TX; and Jeremiah Lee (Karla) of Spring Hill, KS; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Gilbert Johnson of Osawatomie; and three sisters: Millie Joeckel and Diana Kay Cox, all of Osawatomie, KS; and Rosie Gilbeau of Ottawa, KS.
Besides spending time with friends and family, Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games, playing pool with friends, and watching his grandkids numerous sports activities. He spent his entire life volunteering and giving back to the community he loved.
Graveside memorial service, Hillsdale Cemetery, Sunday, June 27, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Memorials are to the Paola American Legion and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
