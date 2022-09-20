James (Jim) Alan Coddington, 70, of Weatherford, Texas, and previously of Osawatomie, Kansas, went home with the Lord on September 3, 2022.
Jim was born in Garnett, Kansas. The family raised 5 boys on a small farm near Paola. That is also where he began attending Plum Creek Rural District #12, a one room schoolhouse. Later he served in the Kansas National Guard.
One of his proudest accomplishments was participating in the Bicentennial Wagon Train, driving a pair of spotted mules. Jim drove truck professionally his whole adult life, including time teaching truck driving school.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Lois (Herbst) Coddington, brothers Ernest (Ernie) and Richard (Dick).
Jim is survived by his daughter Crystal Rae & her husband Toby McPherson of Weatherford, Tx; grandchildren Valori Leverton, Faith Wannarka, James McPherson, GracieRae Coddington, and Creston McPherson; brothers William (Bill), Tom and his wife Tina Coddington of Paola, Ks. Many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no memorial or funeral planned at this time. The family will have a private gathering, at a later date, in Kansas.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.